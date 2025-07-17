Phillip Securities Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Strong-Buy

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

NVDA opened at $171.37 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.