Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 86,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.52. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $8,533,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

