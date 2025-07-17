Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,810 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of UBER opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

