Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

