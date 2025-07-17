Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $8.28 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

