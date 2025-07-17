Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 82 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $459.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.45.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

