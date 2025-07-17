QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

