Members Trust Co Takes $880,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

