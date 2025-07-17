Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 421 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $471.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.66. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

