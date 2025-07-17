ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 91.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 210,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1%

COP opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.