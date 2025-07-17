KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

