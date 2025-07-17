JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.