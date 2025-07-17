Montis Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

