Montis Financial LLC Buys 2,835 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $280.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

