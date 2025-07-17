Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Synopsys, AltC Acquisition, and Chevron are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve producing, refining, distributing or marketing energy resources—traditionally oil, natural gas and coal, and increasingly renewables such as wind or solar. Their performance is closely tied to global supply and demand dynamics, commodity price movements and geopolitical developments. As a sector, energy stocks can exhibit cyclical volatility and are sensitive to regulatory and environmental policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.52. 50,081,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,407,075. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.76. 6,706,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,036,514. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.54. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Synopsys stock traded down $13.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.08. 3,212,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,423. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $621.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,123,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

