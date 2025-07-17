Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

