Top Solar Stocks Worth Watching – July 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or install solar energy equipment—such as photovoltaic panels, inverters and mounting systems—or provide related services. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of the solar power industry as global demand for renewable energy rises. Their performance is often driven by factors like technological advances, government incentives and shifting energy policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.59 on Wednesday, reaching $319.37. 71,990,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,590,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $470.49. 2,102,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average of $494.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,322. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.00. 1,274,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,300. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.90. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $566.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $11.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Recommended Stories