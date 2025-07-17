Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Raised by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 6.6% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

