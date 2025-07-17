Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.48 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

