Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $788.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $766.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.