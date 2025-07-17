E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 21.1% – What’s Next?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.55. 809,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 654% from the average session volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.69.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

