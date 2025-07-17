Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 40% – Should You Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) was up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,443,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 233,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 40.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

