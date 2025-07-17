Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

