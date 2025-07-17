Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $363.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

