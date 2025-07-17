Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 40% Higher – Time to Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) rose 40% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,443,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 233,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 40.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

