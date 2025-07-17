Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 161.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

