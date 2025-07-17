Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 73,175 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 325.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

DELL stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,713,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,857,229 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

