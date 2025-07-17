Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 73.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Rollins by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.