Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 2.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $273.60 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.