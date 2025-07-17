Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $228.77 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

