American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

AXP stock opened at $311.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.92. The stock has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.