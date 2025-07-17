Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,332 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,332 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NEE opened at $74.77 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

