Bailard Inc. Acquires 452,542 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,542 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 83,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 256,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

