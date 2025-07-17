Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

