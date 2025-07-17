Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $75.92 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $75,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $299.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

