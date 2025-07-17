Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerce Bancshares stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

