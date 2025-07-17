Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,558,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,707 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $687,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 97.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 7.1% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 90.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

