Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 700,658 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700,658 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Delta Air Lines worth $184,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,946. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

