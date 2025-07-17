Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after buying an additional 798,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

