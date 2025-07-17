Members Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SCHX opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.