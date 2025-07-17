Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 4,069 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $140.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $142.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.