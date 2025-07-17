Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CJS Securities dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

