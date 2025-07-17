Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

