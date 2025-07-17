Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.40 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

