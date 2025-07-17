Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 6,342 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 100.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $147.05.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

