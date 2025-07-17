American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $42,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

