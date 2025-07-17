Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Trimmed by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

