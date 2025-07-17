Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

