Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

