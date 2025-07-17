Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $46,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

In other news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $519.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

